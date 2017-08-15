Greystone Properties buys north Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Greystone Properties has purchased a north Columbus apartment complex, a managing member confirms.

Greystone at The Crossings, LLC has purchased 292 units formerly known as The Crossing located at 8160 Veterans Parkway.

The apartment complex was sold on June 23 for $24,750,000.

“This project is an asset we have wanted to add to our existing portfolio in Columbus,” said Greystone Properties Managing Member Will White.

Greystone Properties owns a total of 12 different apartment complex properties in Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.