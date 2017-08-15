Man arrested for stealing credit card info. through card skimmer

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a man for stealing credit card numbers and PIN numbers by using an illegal card skimmer.

An unidentified man has been arrested and charged Tuesday morning with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

The man is wanted for similar crimes in Columbus and Dothan.

If you suspect your credit/debit card account has been compromised, you are asked to call 334-687-1200.

