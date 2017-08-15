Students sound off on new Campus Carry law

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Students at Columbus State University returned to fall classes this week and among the changes they'll have to deal with a new state law now in effect allowing concealed weapons on campus.

Under the new Campus Carry Law which went into effect July 1, anyone 21-years-old or older, who has a firearm license, can legally carry a concealed firearm at any state public university.

Though supporters of the law say it’s designed to help improve safety, there was mixed reaction among students at CSU.

Under the new law, guns are still banned from dorms, Greek life houses, and athletic events.

They are allowed in tailgating areas. They are also banned from classrooms where there are high school students.

