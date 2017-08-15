Man shot on Wickham Drive in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened on the 200 block of Wickham Drive.

A male was sitting in a carport when a person drove by and shot him in the stomach around 9:55 p.m. ET.

The victim was taken to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he was treated for his injuries.We do not yet know his condition at this time.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.

The case has been turned over to the robbery and assault division of the Columbus Police Department.

