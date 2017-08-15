1 shot on Amber Drive in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been shot in a shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Amber Drive around 4:15 p.m. ET.

A 17-year-old male was shot one time.

The victim was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We do not know his condition at this time.

Police do not have any suspects. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

