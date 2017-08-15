Teen arrested in connection to Amber Dr. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in east Columbus.

According to a police report, one juvenile male was arrested for the shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Amber Drive around 4:15 p.m. ET.

A 17-year-old male was shot one time on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

We do not know his condition at this time.

The juvenile arrested has been charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a gun under age of 18

Carrying weapons within school safety zones at school functions

School property possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

