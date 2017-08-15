Project Launch hosts Parent Cafe

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local organization is working to provide parents with the information they need to help their young children thrive.

The event hosted by Project Launch encourages families to exchange ideas, learn from common experiences, and connect with other parents.

In Tuesday night’s Parent Cafe, different groups got together and came up with ideas to reach their kids in different scenarios and how to be ideal parents in today's world.

“It’s so important to get parents engaged in the community to really come together and talk about things that are important to them and so tonight's topic was how to help your child when they misbehave,” said Mia Neal, Project Launch Coordinator.

The organization will be holding their next meeting on Children's Wellness on August 24th.

