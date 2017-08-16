Phenix City police locate missing woman last seen at Piggly Wigg - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City police locate missing woman last seen at Piggly Wiggly

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Police Department has located a missing woman. 

Cynthia Jones, 67, has been found safe, according to police. 

Jones was seen on Monday, Aug. 4 at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th St. Police say Jones seemed disoriented and told store employees she felt dizzy.

No other details are available. 

