Phenix City police need your help locating 67-year-old woman

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Cynthia Jones, 67, attended a concert at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Aug. 12 and she has not returned home ever since.

Jones was seen on Monday, Aug. 4 at the Piggly Wiggle on 13th St. According to police, Jones seemed disoriented and told store employees she felt dizzy.

Jones left before receiving any medical treatment. She is driving a silver 2012 Kia Sorento with an Alabama tag: 57BL170.

She is described as 5’2,” and between 130 to 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cynthia Jones please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

