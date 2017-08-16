Sports Overtime: Week 1

It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Cynthia Jones, 67, attended a concert at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Aug. 12 and she has not returned home ever since.More >>
In communities across the Chattahoochee Valley, thousands of Columbus-area residents will come together in small groups on Nov. 7 for ‘On the Table.’More >>
News Leader 9 wants you to be the next American Idol. Our most talented viewers will be given the opportunity to skip the line at the American Idol audition in Atlanta.More >>
A man has been shot in a shooting in east Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Amber Drive around 4:15 p.m. ET.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.More >>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
