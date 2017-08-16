Sports Overtime: Week 1

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams.

It's week one of the prep football seasons and that means it's week one for News Leader 9’s Sports Overtime!

This week's Friday night marquee matchup is a battle for bragging rights in Troup County as Callaway and LaGrange square off in their shared stadium.

Catch all the big games including highlights, scores and more on Friday at 11 p.m.

