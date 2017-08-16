SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 Final Scores

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams. It's week one of the prep football seasons and that means it's week one for News Leader 9’s Sports Overtime!

This week's Friday night marquee matchup is a battle for bragging rights in Troup County as Callaway and LaGrange square off in their shared stadium.

Catch all the big games including highlights, scores and more on Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Be sure to follow Dave Platta and Paul Stockman on Twitter.

Thursday, August 17

Hardaway - 28

Troup - 31

Friday, August 18

Callaway - 26

LaGrange - 0

Heritage - 14

Flint River - 0

Schley County - 7

Marion County - 25

Wheeler County - 42

Central-Talbotton - 20

Jordan - 22

Brookstone - 14

Carver - 45

Harris County - 46

Northside - 40

Kendrick - 8

Taylor County - 39

Terrell County - 0

Westfield - 0

Southland - 30

Monroe Academy - 29

Glenwood - 14

