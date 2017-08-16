Tiki torch company speaks against Charlottesville deadly rally

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The head of a Georgia-based company that made the Tiki torches used in the deadly Charlottesville rally is speaking out.

He said the images of white supremacists marching and chanting with his product are offensive.

"I only came to the United States in the mid 80's, but I’ve seen pictures of that and it brings you back to some very dark times. It was really shocking to me,” said CEO President of W.C. Bradley Company Marc Olivie.

Tiki brand products said in a statement after the rally: "We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way."

The brand also continued stating that their products are designed to enhance backyard gatherings and to help family and friends connect with each other at their home.

