Auburn police need your help finding runaway teens

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two runaway teens.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Carolina Harrelson and her brother 14-year-old Charles Rhett Harrelson Jr.

They were last seen at their home on the 700 block of Hunter Court in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Police say they may have left their home ahead of a custody hearing and are believed to be hiding out on their own free will.

Carolina is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, 5’-10” tall, and weighing 135 pounds. Charles is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, 5’-6” tall, and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or 334-246-1391.

