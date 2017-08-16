Missing Auburn teens found - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Missing Auburn teens found

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department has found two runaway teens and they were safely returned in good health.

Police found 16-year-old Carolina Harrelson and her brother 14-year-old Charles Rhett Harrelson Jr.

On Friday, they returned to their home on the 700 block of Hunter Court in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in searching for the teens.

