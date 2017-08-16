Ralston Towers residents upset over conditions; code inspection deadline approaches

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents of the Ralston Towers apartments in Uptown Columbus say conditions are not improving.

"Unsanitary places throughout the building," explains three-year resident, Ricky Talley. "There are holes in the ceiling where there are exposed wires and exposed pipes. They are not doing anything about that.”

This is after the Muscogee County Coroner's office confirmed a former resident of the apartments died from heat related conditions in their unit on July 6, 2017, with temperatures reaching 98 degrees.

At the time, a majority of the residents reported their air conditioning units were broken. But Talley says including the air conditioning, conditions haven't improved.

"It really is frustrating because I thought, and so did a lot of residents, once it was put out there and the city actually knew what was going on...that they would actually follow up on it," says Talley.

