Best colleges named in GA, AL

(WTVM) – A recent study has listed the best colleges in each state, naming Auburn University as the best college in Alabama.

According to ‘Money,’ it digs into enrollment data and student outcomes to determine which colleges provide the best value for your tuition dollars.

Georgia Institute of Technology was named as Georgia’s best college in 2017.

For a list of best colleges in each state click here.

