Auburn names new city manager

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The search for a new city manager comes to an end.

Auburn City Council members agreed to make Interim City Manager James Buston the new manager for the city Tuesday night.

Buston has been serving as interim for six months now and Wednesday is his first official day on the job.

The position of city manager does not have term limits. City council could vote for a new one at any time or the serving manager can retire from the position.

