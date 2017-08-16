Free health screening held Wednesday for the homeless

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wednesday, the Valley Healthcare Systems collaborated with the Homeless Resource Network in an effort to offer free health care screenings to the homeless community of Chattahoochee Valley.

The screenings were open to anyone in the community and included glucose, blood pressure, and dental screenings.

