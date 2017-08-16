FBI releases picture of north Columbus Wells Fargo bank robber

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in north Columbus.

The robbery happened around 2:20 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Wells Fargo location at 5538 Whittlesey Boulevard at Columbus Park Crossing.

Police are looking for one suspect, investigation who entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male around 25-35 years-old with an average height and medium build.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who has information about this case. Call 706-653-3400 with any information you may have.

The FBI is now taking over the investigation.

