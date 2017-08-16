Military Matters: Veterans can soon shop tax free

(WTVM) – Veterans can soon shop tax-free thanks to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

This means they'll enjoy the same discounts they were privy to while in the military.

The CEO says it's a way of keeping the service's customer base, as it competes against the online retailer Amazon.

Within the next three years, AAFES says it hopes to deliver an item to a soldier on post within two hours after it's ordered.

