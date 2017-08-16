Military Matters: Veterans can soon shop tax free

Columbus police and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in north Columbus.More >>
The search for a new city manager comes to an end. Auburn City Council members agreed to make Interim City Manager James Buston the new manager for the city Tuesday night.More >>
Residents of the Ralston Towers apartments in Uptown Columbus say conditions are not improving.More >>
We're less than a week away from one of the most historical moments in astronomy. As people prepare to look into the sky for the solar eclipse-- experts say to keep your pets in mind.More >>
A church in Pine Mountain was struck by lightning Tuesday night during a thunderstorm, suffering heavy damage.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A potential Mike VII has arrived.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
