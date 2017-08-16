What to do with your pets during solar eclipse

(WTVM) – We're less than a week away from one of the most historical moments in astronomy.

As people prepare to look into the sky for the solar eclipse, experts say to keep your pets in mind.

As many people expect to watch the first coast to coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. Animal experts are saying your pets should be kept in the equation.

During the eclipse, pets can become fearful.

Dogs and Cats could get freaked out during solar eclipse-inspired events that involve large crowds of people.

Experts also say many pets and wild animals may mistake solar eclipses for twilight, so don't be surprised.

“They'll just be like oh my this is happening a lot faster than usual. They'll speed up their evening routine a little bit. Birds will stop singing when they ordinarily sing, they'll think it's bedtime. You'll also start hearing our native frogs calling in the middle of the day instead of at night,” said Diana Barber, Zoo Education Curator.

During the anticipated event, pets can also suffer "eclipse blindness" just like humans.

Solar eclipse glasses are designed to protect your eyes. Experts say on a normal day your pets usually don't try to look at the sun.

So, on the day of the eclipse, your pets most likely won't do it then either.

