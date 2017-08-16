Columbus State University student falls from zip line during school event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus State University student fell from a zip line Wednesday afternoon at the University's Cougar Kickoff event.

The university tells us the female student was injured after falling from the portable zip line and then taken to the hospital.

We're told her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The school says an Atlanta-based company provided the zip line before with no incidents in the past.

