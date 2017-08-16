New Auburn parking deck takes step forward

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Talks on adding parking around downtown Auburn take a step forward.

City leaders say a recent vote of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions was in favor of their plan.

They hope to add a new parking deck with 200-300 new parking spaces for the public as well as some reserved spaces.

The new deck will be on North College Street and those reserved spots will be for members of the Auburn Baptist Student Center.

That center won't move but will shift to face rice street.

Auburn City Manager James Buston says the plan won't be finalized until November when the Congregation of Baptists votes on it.

City leaders say they are confident the plan is full steam ahead.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.