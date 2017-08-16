PAWS Humane hosts flash adoption special

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you are looking to get a new furry friend for your family, PAWS Humane is hosting a flash adoption special.

Now thru Sunday, all dogs 6 months and older are just $25.

All adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

PAWS is located on Milgen Road in Columbus and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

