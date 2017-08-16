Downtown Auburn parking fee set to increase

Drivers in Auburn are concerned that they are going to have to pay more money to park downtown.

This comes as Auburn City Council passed a vote to make some changes to parking: increasing the fees from 25 cents an hour to $1 an hour for some parking spots.

Some of the other changes include:

Parking meters were only enforced from 8am-5pm and now they will be enforced until 8 p.m.

The city used to not charge to park on the weekends and holiday breaks, now they will charge for Saturdays and the holidays.

On street parking is $1 for the first hour and 2$ for the second hour- surface lots and deck parking will remain a dollar an hour.

The amount of time you can park in a spot will also change from 4 hours to 2.

“I think the 25 cents is pretty chill it’s a good one but raising it to a dollar is pretty excessive," says one Auburn driver.

Auburn City Manager James Buston says the changes were made so there would be more of a parking turnover. “two hours you should be able to get most [of what you're doing] done - we are looking at three [hours] possibly it could change."

With these changes could potentially come some new technology that would allow those who park downtown to control their meter through a phone app.

All changes are expected to take effect early January 2018.

