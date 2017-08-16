Downtown Auburn parking fee set to increase

Talks on adding parking around downtown Auburn take a step forward. city leaders say a recent vote of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions was in favor of their plan.More >>
A church in Pine Mountain was struck by lightning Tuesday night during a thunderstorm, suffering heavy damage.More >>
Veterans can soon shop tax-free thanks to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.More >>
Residents of the Ralston Towers apartments in Uptown Columbus say conditions are not improving.More >>
A CSU student fell from a zip line earlier this afternoon at the University's Cougar Kickoff event.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief has announced the arrest of a man who police say drove a golf cart through a protest march Wednesday.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A potential Mike VII has arrived.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
