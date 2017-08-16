Parents react to shooting in Columbus school zone

A shooting in east Columbus has landed one teen in the hospital, one person behind bars, and parents at multiple schools alarmed.

This shooting, one of the latest to happen in Columbus, taking place Tuesday afternoon off Amber Drive during school safety zone hours.

Columbus police say a juvenile has been arrested, but many parents are still alarmed.

"I'm very much concerned about this shooting being that my daughter goes to school in this area, and we live very close to this area, so it's not just a school district thing, but a residential issue as well,” said Bianca Mathes, who has a child attending Westley Heights Elementary School.

There are four schools right in the immediate school zone, Georgetown Elementary, Kendrick High, East Columbus Magnet, and Wesley Heights Elementary School.

Although this shooting did not happen exactly on school premises, many parents say it is a cause for concern.

"I tell my daughters when they take the babies to school to be on the lookout, but there's no way to really prevent it. You got a knuckle head out here with a gun and don’t have any sense, and don't care about anything going around and randomly shooting people. That’s scary,” said James Brewer, who has Grandchildren at Wesley Heights Elementary School.

The shooting at 4 p.m. during school safety zone hours. But, Scott Thomann, head Security Coordinator for Muscogee County School District says there is no reason for parents to be alarmed.

"The primary objective, in this case, was just for correct and factual information. We had no reason to believe this was a random act of violence, and we had no reason to believe that any of our schools were in jeopardy in any way,” said Thomann.

Columbus police notifying the area schools of the incident Wednesday morning.

Thomann says he hopes this would be an eye opener to maintain highest safety measures, but also trust in area school security.

We do have security forces and a police department that work with us throughout the day, and we move resources as needed,” said Thomann.

The 17-year old teen who was shot did not suffer life threatening injuries.

The juvenile arrested in connection to the shooting was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a gun under age of 18, carrying weapons within school safety zones at school functions, and school property possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

