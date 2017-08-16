Parents react to shooting in Columbus school zone

The search for a new city manager comes to an end. Auburn City Council members agreed to make Interim City Manager James Buston the new manager for the city Tuesday night.More >>
A shooting in East Columbus has landed one teen in the hospital, one person behind bars, and parents at multiple schools alarmed. One of the latest to happen in Columbus, taking place Tuesday afternoon off Amber Drive during school safety zone hours.More >>
If you are looking to get a new furry friend for your family, PAWS Humane is hosting a flash adoption special.More >>
We're less than a week away from one of the most historical moments in astronomy. As people prepare to look into the sky for the solar eclipse-- experts say to keep your pets in mind.More >>
Talks on adding parking around downtown Auburn take a step forward. city leaders say a recent vote of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions was in favor of their plan.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
