Most Wanted: May 2017 24th Street drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department still needs your help finding a suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting.

It happened back on May 8 on 24th Street. Officers say the gunman fired shots as Glen Adipi was standing near the street.

When an officer arrived on the scene, Adipi had been shot and killed.

The suspect is believed to have been in a small red or burgundy four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on the crime, you're asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

