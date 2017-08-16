Special Report: Local experts talk Great American Eclipse

(WTVM) – The great American eclipse is what they're calling it and it is expected to be the most observed and shared celestial event in U.S. history.

We explain makes this eclipse so great and why is it important to scientists in the Chattahoochee Valley.

On August 21, the United States will be treated to a total solar eclipse. Which at its basic form, a solar eclipse means the moon will line up between the sun and the earth blocking the light out for the sun and casting a shadow onto our planet.

The moon will either block out all of the sun's light or just a partial bite of the sun.

The exciting part about this total solar eclipse is that everyone in the centennial US will experience at least a partial eclipse as it passes from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean. That hasn't happened in nearly 100 years.

The narrow line that will see the total solar eclipse will pass within 400 miles of the Chattahoochee Valley.

With the path of totality close proximity to the Valley, we're expecting to see a 90-95 percent eclipse.

While impressive, that still leaves plenty of the sun exposed. Looking directly at the partial eclipse would be dangerous.

Remember, here in the Chattahoochee Valley the partial eclipse will begin around 1 p.m. ET with maximum eclipse around 2:37 p.m. ET.

By 4 p.m. ET all should return to normal but hopefully, we've gained a little more insight into our world and the solar system we live in- of course, that is weather permitting.

Watch the videos above to learn more about the solar eclipse.

Tune in Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. ET on WTVM for Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore's special report on the solar eclipse.

Click here for continuous coverage of the solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.