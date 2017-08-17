Amerigroup and Davis Broadcasting Inc. host Mobile Diaper Day Thursday

Amerigroup Community Care and Davis Broadcasting Inc. are hosting a Mobile Diaper Day event Thursday in Columbus, to provide assistance to parents in need.

Guests will be able to stay in their cars and drive thru Davis Broadcasting's radio station to receive free baby items from noon to 2 p.m.

Davis Broadcasting Inc. is located at 2203 Wynnton Rd. Columbus, GA 31906. Items will be given out while supplies last.

