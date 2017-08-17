Health with Dr. Paula: Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels

Another chance for someone or a group to win a massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.More >>
The great American eclipse is what they're calling it and it is expected to be the most observed and shared celestial event in U.S. history. We explain makes this eclipse so great and why is it important to scientists in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Dr. Paula Walker King explains that elevated cholesterol can cause blocked arteries and can precipitate heart attack and stroke.More >>
Amerigroup and Davis Broadcasting Inc. are hosting a Mobile Diaper Day event Thursday, August 17 in Columbus. Mobile Diaper Day will provide free baby items at Davis Broadcasting Inc, from noon to 2 p.m.More >>
The Columbus Police Department still needs your help finding a suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >>
