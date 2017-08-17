Health with Dr. Paula: Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Health with Dr. Paula: Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Dr. Paula Walker King explains that elevated cholesterol can cause blocked arteries and can precipitate heart attack and stroke. 

To minimize cardiovascular disease risk, cholesterol levels should be monitored. 

A healthy cholesterol level is below 200. Exercise, high fiber foods, and diets that are high in vegetables can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. 

