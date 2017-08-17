Restaurants to offer solar eclipse deals and discounts Monday

The upcoming solar eclipse is considered an epic event by many. Therefore, some restaurants are treating their guests to awesome deals and treats to add to the excitement.

Below are merchants that will offer guests deals and discounts on August 21 in celebration of the total solar eclipse:

Denny’s will allow guests to order unlimited Mooncakes for only $4.

Krispy Kreme will release its Chocolate Glazed Donut

Krystal's customers will be offered slushies and caramel mocha frosts all day for 99 cent

Applebee’s throughout Georgia and Alabama are treating guests to Perfect Eclipse Margaritas for $4.25 each Monday

Verify participating locations with merchants.

