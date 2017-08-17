Restaurants to offer solar eclipse deals and discounts Monday

Columbus city leaders moving forward in replacing an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Columbus man. Darius Robinson and Keyonna James were charged with the murder of Marion Ralph.More >>
An inmate from the Burruss Correctional Training Center has walked away from a work detail in Middle Georgia.More >>
The upcoming solar eclipse is considered an epic event by many.More >>
The Auburn Police Division received reports of someone breaking into parked cars last weekend.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.More >>
