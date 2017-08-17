Solar eclipse myth busters in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is only days away and Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore is dispelling some misconceptions about the eclipse.

Here are few myth busters about the big event:

We’re going to see a total eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley

We’re only going to see a partial eclipse. The percentage of the sun obscured by the moon is high but not 100percent. There will be plenty of sun still shining bright meaning safety precautions will be necessary.

You can photograph the eclipse with your iPhone

NASA says it's OK to snap a few quick photos of the eclipse. Apple has said there is no issue taking photos of the sun with iPhones. But if you are shooting the sun for more than a few seconds, NASA suggests placing a darkening filter or eclipse glasses over your phone's camera to prevent any possible sun "burn in," that could leave a white dot on future photos. If you don't have any way of filtering the sun, tech blogs suggest you lower the amount of light your phone allows in. The concerns may be overblown. But better safe than sorry.

It will be completely dark Monday afternoon during the solar eclipse.

Not for us in the Valley. Since we’ll only have 90-95 percent eclipsed sun, we’ll notice the sky changing and what appears to be sunset coming but it’s not going to get very dark.

Here's how NASA explains it:

Of course, if you are on the path of totality, you will lose nearly 100 percent of your normal daylight illumination when totality happens. It will seem like late-twilight with a narrow ring of daylight encircling your horizon. If you are only able to watch the partial eclipse, your experience will be quite different. Unless the sun is at least 75 percent covered by the moon, you may not even notice much illumination change at all unless you are aware the eclipse is happening. It is only by the time the eclipse reaches about 90 percent coverage that you will start to notice a landscape dimming, and by about 95 percent you will definitely be aware of something happening to the sunlight even if you did not know there was an eclipse at that moment. The details, of course, will change depending on how aware you are of the exact timing of the event, and even your emotional state and its impact on your sensory acuity. One thing you may notice once the eclipse reaches about 90 percent is that the shadows on the ground will start to seem less sharp as the light source (the illuminated sun).

