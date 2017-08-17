Congressman Drew Ferguson stops in LaGrange; discusses healthcare

(WTVM) – Mayor Tomlinson is responding to the NAACP of Columbus, GA after their request for all Confederate symbols in Muscogee County be removed immediately.More >>
Another chance for someone or a group to win a massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.More >>
District 3 Congressman Drew Ferguson made a stop in LaGrange Tuesday morning at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber’s annual Pancakes and Politics Breakfast.More >>
The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is only days away and Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore is dispelling some misconceptions about the eclipse.More >>
The great American eclipse is what they're calling it and it is expected to be the most observed and shared celestial event in U.S. history. We explain makes this eclipse so great and why is it important to scientists in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
