COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man shot on Wickham Drive in south Columbus on Tuesday night has died.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 26-year-old James Francesconi was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday at the Midtown Medical Center.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

