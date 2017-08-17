CPD searching for person of interest in connection to armed robb - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD searching for person of interest in connection to armed robberies

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest from several attempted robberies and armed robberies.

The robberies happened on Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If anyone has information on this individual, please call CPD Robbery and Assault at (706) 653-3400.

