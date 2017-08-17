Columbus Technical College to host solar eclipse watch party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Technical College will host a solar eclipse watch party Monday.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Patrick Hall’s McCaulley Auditorium (room 100) or the Library auditorium (room 600).

The eclipse will be streamed live to these two locations, providing a safe way to watch the total solar eclipse – the likes of which won’t happen again until 2024.

To add fun to the watch party, Moonpie snacks will also be served.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.