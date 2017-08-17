Smiths Station code violators could face hefty fines, jail time

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland is putting his campaign promise to the people of Smiths Station to work.

The Mayor tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton that a deal has been made with the Lee County Sheriff's Department where city ordinances will now take full effect.

“We had to all sit down and hammer out how fines would be paid where they would be paid.,” says Mayor Copeland. "Local ordinances could not be put in place because there was no deal with local law enforcement where deputies could go out and enforce them and since there's no police department it has to go through Lee County."

Homes falling apart and grass growing high are just some of the issues the mayor says the city is battling.

“Not paying their trash fee and going to the dump to take out their trash- that’s illegal," says Copeland.

Starting September 1, a code inspector will give violators 15 days to meet code. If that is not done, a Lee County Sheriff deputy and the inspector will return to issue a warrant for the violator to show up for court.

City leaders say this is not a way to make money, just to clean up.

“We aren't making any money off this. We have to pay for court, we have to pay for indigent care this is all about bringing the people of smith station the quality of life they expect,” Copeland tells Branton.

If violators don’t comply, a hefty fine will be in order and possibly time behind bars.

“If you have an old, broken dilapidated truck or tires in your front yard that’s a $500 fine plus court cost. Court cost $373 so that’s an $873 fine that you will have to pay, if you don’t show up to court you will be having failure to attend and that’s jail time, but they’ll be given time to come in compliance it's not just going to be the wild wild west,” says Copeland.

