Auburn alum, Apple CEO Tim Cook releases statement on deadly Charlottesville rally

(WTVM) – Auburn University alumni and Apple CEO Tim Cook has released a statement on the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist rally.

In an email to apple employees Wednesday night, Cook said the following:

"I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights," Cook wrote. "Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans."

Cook also announced that Apple would donate $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

The tech giant would also for every dollar that Apple employees donate to certain human rights groups through the end of September, the company will donate $2.

Customers will also soon be able to use iTunes to support the SPLC.

Cook went on to say that, "What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country," he said. "Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path."

On Saturday, one woman was killed when a car drove into a rally and two police officers were killed after their helicopter crashed while patrolling the protests from above.

President Trump drew criticism after the rally for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists until days later.

"Hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now," President Trump said. "We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection for each other."

Trump condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides." He added: "It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time."

