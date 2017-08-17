Columbus woman accused of killing 1-year-old son in CA

(WTVM) - A Columbus woman is facing serious charges in California following the death of her one-year-old son.

Mavis Allen, 24, was arrested and charged with child abuse, which resulted in the child's death.

Police say Allen's son, Kharmell Bowser, was taken to a California hospital in cardiac arrest and obvious trauma.

The boy's injuries were not caused by an accident, according to an autopsy report.

Family members say they learned of Kharmell's death through a Facebook post, and they're still trying to come to terms with his passing.

"He was laughing and talking the day before I talked to him,” said the aunt Danielle McKithen. “He was saying ‘hey auntie I love you.’ That was the last time I talk to him. This was so devastating to our family right now."

McKithen says they have forgiven Allen for what happened.

She says right now the family is focusing on funeral plans and trying to bring Allen's two other children back to Columbus.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the child's funeral expenses, click here to learn more about that.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.