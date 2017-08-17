Troup County high schoolers could win new car

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Students at Troup County Comprehensive High School have a big prize waiting for them at the end of the year.

Every student in the school is eligible to win a 2017 KIA Rio, as long as they meet the marks set by the principal.

Principal Dennis Medders expains the rules and hopes the car motivates students to want to do better in school.

“It's actually fairly easy all you have to do is come to school, can't miss more than for days you got to pass all of your classes and don't get in trouble. If you do that every nine weeks your name is going to go into a drawing,” said Medders.

The school will also give out smaller prizes every nine weeks to keep students excited. They will give away t-shirts, an iPad, and cash.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.