Auburn police in search of car theft suspect

The Auburn Police Division received reports of someone breaking into parked cars last weekend.

The suspect stole wallets and purses from cars that were parked along Bent Creek Road and South College Street August 12 and 13.

Video surveillance captured images of a suspect that appears to be a black male in his mid to late 20s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing between 180-200 pounds. A white or light colored Chrysler 300 was also captured in the surveillance video.

If you recognize the suspect and/or vehicle, you are asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100. To provide information anonymously, call 334-246-1391.

