FIRST TO ALERT: possible humidity relief this weekend & the eclipse forecast. Open here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Over the coming days the rain chance will remain on the low side with a 10-20% chance expected through the weekend. So, mostly dry but HOT. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Today's 'feel like' temperatures will reach the 100s again during the afternoon/evening.

A front moves into the pictures tomorrow and might give us some relief from the humidity. But not the heat. Going into Monday and next week the coverage of rain returns to a 30-40% chance with highs in the low 90s.

On Monday for the eclipse we're expecting some clouds and a low rain chance. Hopefully holding off any weather problems until after the max eclipse which will be around 2:30 PM ET.

