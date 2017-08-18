2 arrested in 25th Avenue shooting death

Columbus city leaders moving forward in replacing an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Columbus man. Darius Robinson and Keyonna James were charged with the murder of Marion Ralph.More >>
An inmate from the Burruss Correctional Training Center has walked away from a work detail in Middle Georgia.More >>
The upcoming solar eclipse is considered an epic event by many.More >>
The Auburn Police Division received reports of someone breaking into parked cars last weekend.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
