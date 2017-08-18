2 arrested in 25th Avenue shooting death

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Columbus man last April.

Darius Robinson and Keyonna James were charged with the murder of Marion Ralph. Ralph was found dead in a parking lot on 25th Avenue April 19.

Robinson has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for recorder's court today at 9 a.m. James faces murder and armed robbery charges and is set to appear in court Tuesday, August 22 at 8 a.m.

