Columbus mayor reminds citizens of safety during solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The city of Columbus is preparing for the partial solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 starting at 1:05 p.m.

The partial eclipse will end at 4:03 p.m. and according to NASA, Columbus will see about 92 percent of the eclipse.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is reminding citizens to follow safety precautions during the eclipse.

“How exactly the 92 percent of the eclipse will affect our community is unknown. Its impact will be affected by the weather and cloud cover. Despite the unknowns, we need to be prepared for a potentially prolonged period of daytime darkness and take proper safety measures if outside during the eclipse,” Tomlinson said.

The mayor’s office sent out safety tips from NASA and the Federal Highway Administration:

Always use special-purpose solar filters (“eclipse glasses”) when looking directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun when outside the path of totality

Cover your eyes with eclipse glasses or a solar viewer before looking up at the sun; turn away from the sun before removing filter

Do not look at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device

If you normally wear eyeglasses, put eclipse glasses on over them or handheld viewer in front of them

If you are driving on the day of the eclipse, do not stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event

Turn on headlights

Watch out for pedestrians along smaller roads. People might be parked and walking alongside the road in the hours around the eclipse to get the best view

Prepare for extra congestion on the interstates in the path of the eclipse the day before, day of, and day after

Avoid travel during the eclipse if possible

The following stores are selling eclipse glasses. It is recommended to call the stores first to see if they have the glasses in stock:

Columbus Public Library – Macon Road

Walmart

Toys “R” Us

Circle K

Best Buy

Pilot/Flying J

