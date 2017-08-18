Columbus mayor reminds citizens of safety during solar eclipse

Columbus city leaders moving forward in replacing an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is only days away and Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore is dispelling some misconceptions about the eclipse.More >>
The city of Columbus is preparing for the partial solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 starting at 1:05 p.m.More >>
It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Columbus man. Darius Robinson and Keyonna James were charged with the murder of Marion Ralph.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
