Columbus suspends garbage pick-up due to solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Consolidated Government will suspend trash pickup at noon on Monday, August 21, 2017, because of the solar eclipse.

All inmates are to return to the facility at noon on Monday due to possible health and safety hazards.

Monday’s trash pickup will resume on Wednesday. Monday’s entire route will be re-run on Wednesday.

