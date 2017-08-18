Police, GBI investigating deadly home invasion in Buena Vista, GA

The GBI is investigating a deadly home invasion Friday morning.More >>
The GBI is investigating a deadly home invasion Friday morning.More >>
The Columbus Consolidated Government will suspend trash pickup at noon on Monday, August 21, 2017, because of the solar eclipse.More >>
The Columbus Consolidated Government will suspend trash pickup at noon on Monday, August 21, 2017, because of the solar eclipse.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward in replacing an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
Columbus city leaders moving forward in replacing an outdated software system with a new payroll conversion plan.More >>
The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is only days away and Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore is dispelling some misconceptions about the eclipse.More >>
The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is only days away and Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore is dispelling some misconceptions about the eclipse.More >>
The city of Columbus is preparing for the partial solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 starting at 1:05 p.m.More >>
The city of Columbus is preparing for the partial solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 starting at 1:05 p.m.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>