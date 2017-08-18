Police, GBI investigating deadly home invasion in Buena Vista, GA

BUENA VISTA, GA (WTVM) – The GBI is investigating a deadly home invasion Friday morning.

The Buena Vista Police Department and Marion County Police Department responded to an invasion and found one man dead near West Baker Street.

The identity of the man has not been released.

If you have any details on this incident please call 911.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.