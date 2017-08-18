CPD seeking help to locate armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting assistance in locating an attempted robbery and armed robbery suspect.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Roderick Deangelo Hill. Police believe Hill committed three attempted robberies and one armed robbery on Aug 16, 2017, on Victory Drive, Macon Road, and Brown Avenue.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Hill, please contact 911 immediately.

