4th generation paratrooper from Fort Benning graduates from U.S. Airborne School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A fourth-generation paratrooper from Fort Benning graduated Friday morning.

Army Cadet Meghan Copenhaver joins her mother, grandfather, and great-grandfather as graduates of the U.S. Army Airborne School.

Copenhaver's great-grandfather jumped into France on D-Day.

Her grandfather, Retired Colonel William Hughes, was the guest speaker for this morning's graduation. Here's what he had to say about Copenhaver graduating.

“Well, she's standing in the door of a very promising military career. As the old song says- she's got silver wings on her chest... makes her one of America's best. She's a cut above and there will be a lot expected of her,” said Retired Col. William Hughes, grandfather of the graduate.

Congratulations to her!

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.