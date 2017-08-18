Midtown Medical hosts carnival kicking off CMN campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A carnival at Columbus Regional took place Friday at the Conference Center at the hospital.

The carnival kicks off the Walmart giving campaign to the Children's Miracle Network.

Kids received food and a chance to make crafts. There were also clowns, face painting, and games.

This is the 30th year Walmart has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network.

Organizers say that partnership has been of great value to the hospital.

“Walmart since 1989 has raised over $2.2 million for the hospital here at Columbus Regional Health. The amount of things we have been able to get with that money is remarkable,” said CMN Officer Cristina Clifton.

All the money raised stays in the local area.

News Leader 9 will host a Children’s Miracle Network mediathon at Midtown Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 24.

