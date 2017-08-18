LIVE: News Leader 9's Special Eclipse Coverage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 will give you live team coverage like only we can - for the rare solar eclipse event.

Mobile users click here to watch the solar eclipse live.

On Monday at 2 p.m. on WTVM and WXTX Fox 54, we will bring you a special hour-long newscast.

We'll have almost a dozen crews fanned out across East Alabama, Columbus, surrounding areas, and even nearby states.

If you're away from the TV, you can stream all the action starting at 1:55 on the WTVM Facebook page, then at 2 p.m. we will stream on our WTVM mobile app.

Join us for coverage you can count on as the Chattahoochee Valley goes dark!

For more coverage on the solar eclipse click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.